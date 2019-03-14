Three Irishmen charged in Australia over alleged roof scamming operation

AN IRISH MAN has been extradited from Melbourne to Sydney, facing charges related to an alleged roof scamming operation, New South Wales Police have said.

The 20-year-old is one of three Irish nationals charged as part of an investigation into a series of alleged frauds targeting elderly homeowners.

Another of the men – also 20 – was arrested at Sydney Airport on 7 March just before he was due to board a flight to the UK. Police allegedly discovered large amounts of cash and jewellery in his luggage.

He was charged with aggravated break and enter, and denied bail.

Detectives established that an alleged scam was in operation and would continue the next day at a home in Bexley, a suburb in the south of Sydney.

Police are said to have contacted and warned the 72-year-old man who owned the home.

Following further inquiries, police arrested a 22-year-old Irish national on the morning of Saturday 9 March as he tried to board a flight to Qatar.

He is also alleged to have a large amount of cash and jewellery in his luggage. He was charged with fraud and deal in proceeds of crime.

The last man was arrested in Melbourne, as he attempted to board a flight to Shanghai. He was due to appear at Sutherland Local Court today.

All three men have been denied bail, and the hunt for a potential fourth offender is continuing.

Police are continuing to investigate whether this case is related to similar alleged fraud offences involving elderly victims.

