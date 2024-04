ENTERPRISE MINISTER SIMON Coveney has welcomed the decision yesterday to divest Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) shareholdings of €2.95 million from six Israeli companies linked to activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

At the Fine Gael Ard Fheis in Galway today, he welcomed the moved, stating that it was the correct decision.

The divestment relates to shareholdings in six companies: Bank Hapoalim BM; Bank Leumi-le Israel BM; Israel Discount Bank; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd; First International Bank and Rami Levi CN Stores.

He said the decisions that ISIF has made has been described by Michael McGrath as one that is on the basis of risk.

“Those decisions make a lot of sense to me, both from a business risk investment point of view, but also from a political perspective,” he added.

Coveney said Ireland’s position on the Gaza conflict “is one that is respected across the world”.

“From a from an enterprise point of view, I haven’t received any negative feedback through the IDA, or from senior decision-makers in business,” he told The Journal.

Coveney’s own Fine Gael branch in Carrigaline has a motion to be discussed today on the Occupied Territories Bill, which has stalled in the Dáil and was left out of the programme for government at the behest of Coveney, to be enacted.

Asked whether he now regrets taking such a position, he said the government can’t support and pass a piece of legislation that it knows is not legally sound. He said successive Attorney General’s have given such advice.

It is not something that the Irish government can do, he said.

“Trade decisions, and sanctions are a matter for the EU to do collectively,” he added.