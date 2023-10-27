Hamas says it is 'ready' for invasion as Israeli army is to extend ground operations in Gaza

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 53 minutes ago
HAMAS HAS SAID it is “ready” for an invasion after the Israeli army tonight said it will extend “ground operations” in the Gaza strip after significantly intensifying air strikes on Palestinian territory.
A top Hamas official, Ezzat al-Rishaq posted on Telegram, saying: ”If (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu decides to enter Gaza tonight, the resistance is ready,”
“The remains of his soldiers will be swallowed up by the land of Gaza,” al-Rishaq added.
The White House has once again called for a humanitarian pause in the conflict to allow for aid to be delivered to Palestinian citizens who are suffering.
“We would support humanitarian pauses for stuff getting in, as well as for people getting out,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
“That includes pushing for fuel to get in and for the restoration of electrical power,” he said, adding that they were critical for medical care, water purification and “so many other needs”.
The UN Assembly has also passed a resolution calling for an “immediate humanitarian truce” in Gaza.
‘Humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions’
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi tonight warned that an Israeli ground invasion of the Gaza Strip would spell “catastrophe” for the Palestinian territory.
“The outcome will be a humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions for years to come”, Safadi said on X, formerly Twitter, from New York where he was attending a meeting of the UN General Assembly.
The Tánaiste Micheál Martin said that ireland supported the resolution. He said that he was “disappointed” that a Canadian amendment to the resolution “condemning” attacks by Hamas and calling for the immediate release of hostages “was not approved”.
”There should be no room for doubt on this. We also recall that obligations under International Humanitarian Law fall to all parties, state and non-state actors alike.
“I will continue to work for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire, the protection of civilians and regional de-escalation. Millions of civilians deserve nothing less,” Martin added.
Communications lost
ActionAid Ireland CEO, Karol Balfe, has said that communication has been cut-off with her colleagues in Gaza.
“Tonight, we have lost all contact with our colleagues in Gaza. We are gravely concerned for their safety and that of all the people of Gaza as signs grow of a major land escalation following almost three weeks of bombardment.
“We urgently call for the restoration of communication channels, as this is not only a matter of principle but also one of practical necessity. The blackout isolates the population, making it nearly impossible for them to seek help, share their stories, or maintain contact with loved ones,” she said.
Israeli Army
Tonight the Israeli Army said it will extend “ground operations” in the Gaza Strip.
“Following the series of strikes of the last days, the ground forces are extending the ground operation tonight,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters. The announcement followed two straight nights of tank incursions into Gaza.
Israeli forces pounded the northern Gaza Strip on Friday as UN chief Antonio Guterres warned of an “avalanche of human suffering” in the battered Palestinian territory.
The Israeli military said it had increased its strikes on Gaza “in a very significant way”, as AFP live footage captured intense bombardment of the territory’s north.
The armed wing of the Islamist group Hamas that runs Gaza said it responded with “salvos” of rockets aimed at Israel.
Hamas said all internet connections and communications across Gaza had been cut, and accused Israel of taking the measure “to perpetrate massacres with bloody retaliatory strikes from the air, land and sea”.
“We will continue to strike in Gaza City and around,” Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a televised address.
Israel has heavily bombarded Gaza since Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping over 220 others, according to Israeli officials.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site