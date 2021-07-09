#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Friday 9 July 2021
Advertisement

Israel demolishes family home of Palestinian-American blamed for West Bank killing

Muntasser Shalaby was arrested two days after the death of a student in a shooting that wounded two others.

By Press Association Friday 9 Jul 2021, 11:36 AM
44 minutes ago 2,873 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5490362
Palestinians inspect the rubble of the house of Palestinian-American Muntasser Shalaby,
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Palestinians inspect the rubble of the house of Palestinian-American Muntasser Shalaby,
Palestinians inspect the rubble of the house of Palestinian-American Muntasser Shalaby,
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

ISRAEL HAS DEMOLISHED the family home of a Palestinian-American man accused of carrying out a deadly attack on Israelis in the occupied West Bank, rejecting pleas from his estranged wife that he rarely lived in the house, which she shared with their three children.

The demolition drew a rebuke from the United States, which is opposed to punitive home demolitions and has taken a more critical line toward Israel’s policies in the occupied West Bank since President Joe Biden took office this year.

“The home of an entire family should not be demolished for the actions of one individual,” said US State Department spokesman Ned Price.

“There is a critical need to lower the temperature in the West Bank. Punitive demolitions exacerbate tensions at a time when everyone should be focused on principally ensuring calm.”

Price said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised the issue with a senior Israeli counterpart.

Israeli forces moved into the village of Turmus Ayya overnight and surrounded the home.

Troops levelled the two-story home with controlled explosions.

israel-palestinians Source: Nasser Nasser

mideast-ramallah-demolished-house Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Israel says Muntasser Shalaby carried out a 2 May drive-by shooting that killed Israeli student Yehuda Guetta and wounded two others.

He was arrested days after the attack.

His wife, Sanaa Shalaby, said they were estranged for several years and that he spent most of his time in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he had married three other women in unofficial Islamic ceremonies.

The entire family has US citizenship.

She said she had little contact with him in recent years, though he would return to the home each year for a month or two to visit his children.

Shalaby said she knew nothing about the attack and had no indication he was planning anything.

“Whoever committed the crime should be punished, but it’s not the family’s fault,” she said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

She appealed against the demolition order with the help of an Israeli human rights group, but Israel’s Supreme Court upheld it last month.

The case drew attention to Israel’s policy of punitive demolitions of the homes of alleged Palestinian attackers.

Israeli officials say the demolitions deter future attacks, while rights groups view them as a form of collective punishment.

In a break from its predecessors, the Trump administration rarely criticised Israeli actions in the West Bank, which Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast war and is claimed by the Palestinians as part of a future state.

But the new Biden administration has taken a tougher stance.

The US Embassy in Israel said all sides should refrain from any steps that undermine efforts to revive a peace process leading to a two-state solution.

“This certainly includes the punitive demolition of Palestinian homes,” it said.

Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett’s office said “he acts solely in accordance with the security considerations of the State of Israel and to protect the lives of its citizens”.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie