ISRAELI AIRSTRIKES ON the southern Gaza city of Rafah have killed at least 22 people, including six women and five children, according to Palestinian health officials.

One of the children killed in the strikes overnight was a newborn baby who was only five days old.

“Everyone was sleeping in their beds,” said Mahmoud Abu Taha, whose cousin was killed with his wife and their year-old baby in a house where at least 10 died.

“They have nothing to do with anything.”

Israel has regularly carried out airstrikes on Rafah since the start of its war on the Palestinian territory and has threatened to launch a ground invasion of the besieged city, where around 1.4 million people have sought refuge after fleeing the Israeli assault further north.

Advertisement

The US and others have urged Israel not to invade the city, fearing a humanitarian catastrophe. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said over the weekend that only the US could convince Israel not to invade Rafah and avoid what he said would be “the biggest catastrophe in the Palestinian people’s history”.

Yesterday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken began his seventh diplomatic mission to the Middle East since the latest conflict began in October.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has now killed more than 34,488 people since October. Two-thirds of those killed are women and children.

The war has driven around 80% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million from their homes, caused vast destruction in towns and cities, and pushed northern Gaza to the brink of famine as Israel blocked aid from entering the enclave.

Israeli officials also are understood to be increasingly concerned that the International Criminal Court may issue arrest warrants against the country’s leaders for possible war crimes committed in the conflict, dating back to as far as the 2014 Israel-Hamas war.

AP reports that there was no indication such warrants were imminent. There was no comment from the court yesterday.

With reporting from Press Association