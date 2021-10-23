#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 23 October 2021
Former Italian interior minister Salvini goes on trial for kidnap over blocked migrant ship

The former interior minister has insisted he was fulfilling his duty by refusing entry to the Open Arms rescue ship.

By Press Association Saturday 23 Oct 2021, 1:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,413 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5582734
Image: PA
Image: PA

ITALY’S FORMER INTERIOR minister Matteo Salvini has gone on trial charged with kidnapping for refusing to allow a Spanish migrant rescue ship to dock in Sicily, keeping the people onboard at sea for days in 2019.

It is the first trial to go ahead against Salvini for his actions preventing migrant landings while he served as interior minister during 2018/19 in an uneasy coalition between the populist 5-Star Movement and his right-wing League group.

Salvini was present for the opening day of the trial in Palermo, Sicily, which was expected to deal mostly with procedural requests.

He has insisted he was fulfilling his duty by refusing entry to the Open Arms rescue ship, and the 147 people it had saved in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya.

2.63249570 Salvini arriving at Palermo’s court.

He took a hard line on migrant arrivals, blocking ships and pushing for Europe to take some of the burden off Italy.

Prosecutors accuse Salvini of dereliction of duty and kidnapping for refusing to allow the ship into port for days in August 2019.

During the near-three-week standoff, some migrants threw themselves overboard in desperation and the captain pleaded for a safe, nearby port.

Some migrants were taken to land for humanitarian or health reasons, while the remaining 83 were eventually allowed to disembark on the Italian island of Lampedusa.

2.63249489 Open Arms founder Oscar Camps.

“We expect justice for the unnecessary suffering that all the people had in those 20 days,” said Oscar Camps, head of the Spanish non-governmental organisation Open Arms.

A court in Catania, Sicily, earlier this year decided not to try Salvini in a similar case, for keeping 116 migrants on board an Italian coastguard ship at sea for five days, also in 2019.

