#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Thursday 3 December 2020
Advertisement

US government lawyers interview Ivanka Trump over alleged misuse of funds by presidential committee

Lawyers allege that Donald Trump’s inauguration committee misused donor funds.

By Press Association Thursday 3 Dec 2020, 7:19 AM
23 minutes ago 4,705 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5287056
Ivanka Trump with her father at a rally (file photo)
Image: PA Images
Ivanka Trump with her father at a rally (file photo)
Ivanka Trump with her father at a rally (file photo)
Image: PA Images

IVANKA TRUMP HAS been interviewed by government lawyers alleging that Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration committee misused donor funds, a new court filing has revealed.

The document, first reported by CNN on Wednesday, notes that the president’s daughter – a senior White House adviser – was interviewed on Tuesday by lawyers from the attorney general’s office.

The office has filed a lawsuit alleging waste of the non-profit’s funds, accusing the committee of making more than one million dollars (€825,000) in improper payments to the president’s Washington DC hotel during the week of the inauguration in 2017.

As part of the lawsuit, they have subpoenaed records from Ivanka Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Thomas Barrack Jr, a close friend of the president who chaired the inaugural committee, and others. Barrack was also interviewed last month.

Trump’s inaugural committee spent more than a million dollars to book a ballroom at the Trump International Hotel in the nation’s capital as part of a scheme to “grossly overpay” for party space and enrich the president’s own family in the process, the District of Columbia’s attorney general, Karl Racine, alleges.

He has accused the committee of misusing non-profit funds and coordinating with the hotel’s management and members of the Trump family to arrange the events.

“District law requires non-profits to use their funds for their stated public purpose, not to benefit private individuals or companies,” Racine has said.

“In this case, we are seeking to recover the non-profit funds that were improperly funnelled directly to the Trump family business.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The committee raised an unprecedented 107 million dollars (€88 million) to host events celebrating Trump’s inauguration in January 2017, but its spending has drawn continued scrutiny.

Alan Garten, from the Trump Organisation said in a statement: “Ms Trump’s only involvement was connecting the parties and instructing the hotel to charge a ‘fair market rate,’ which the hotel did.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie