Monday 20 July, 2020
All mail across Ireland and England will be stamped with Jack Charlton's name for the next three weeks

It is the first time An Post and Royal Mail have come together on a collaboration.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 20 Jul 2020, 8:09 AM
48 minutes ago 8,097 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5154335
Jack Charlton at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin in 2015.
Image: Martin Rickett/PA Images
Image: Martin Rickett/PA Images

AN POST AND Britain’s Royal Mail are to collaborate on the release of new postmark for the first time, commemorating the life of Jack Charlton.

Charlton, who won football’s World Cup with England and twice managed Ireland at the tournament, died earlier this month aged 85. 

Such was the reciprocal love between Charlton and Ireland that he became a citizen in the latter part of his life and had a home in this country.

His death prompted a wave of sadness and nostalgia across this country and this will likely be revisited when his funeral takes place tomorrow in his native Northumberland, near Newcastle. 

From today and for the next three weeks, all stamped mail posted in Ireland and England will be marked with a football and the words ‘Jack Charlton, 1935-2020′.

Postmark close-up This is what the postmark will look like. Source: Maxwells

“Jack was the greatest example of a culture shared across these islands: that a proud Leeds player, a tall English football hero could become an Irish legend,” CEO at An Post  David McRedmond said this morning. 

McRedmond’s counterpart in the the UK Stuart Simpson said that Charlton was “a football hero” on both sides of the Irish Sea. 

“This is the first time that An Post and Royal Mail have collaborated on a postmark. The commemoration of the life of Jack Charlton is a fitting occasion to do so,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

