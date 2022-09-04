'A devastating tragedy': Teenage jockey who died in Kerry named as Henry de Bromhead’s son, Jack

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE TEENAGE JOCKEY who died in a beach race meeting in Glenbeigh, Co Kerry, has been named as Henry de Bromhead’s son, Jack.
The racing community is in mourning after the incident and tributes have been pouring in for the young jockey.
The tragic incident occurred at around 5pm yesterday evening on Rossbeigh strand, at the popular Glenbeigh Racing Festival.
It’s understood that Jack (13) died from injuries caused by a fall from his horse during a race.
Jack was an upcoming jockey and had recently been interviewed by RTÉ Racing.
There are no words. What a devastating tragedy. RIP Jack De Bromhead. 😔 pic.twitter.com/GCg3y2oCS5— Kevin Blake (@kevinblake2011) September 4, 2022
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene yesterday.
Gardaí said in a statement on Saturday night that “a male in his teens received treatment at the scene following the incident but was later pronounced deceased”.
His body was removed to Kerry University Hospital.
The incident occurred at the popular racing festival, which began again yesterday for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic.
All races which were scheduled for today at Glenbeigh have been cancelled following the tragedy.
