Quiz: How well do you know James Joyce?

BLOOMSDAY HAS BECOME Zoomsday. Probably not wordplay James Joyce would have approved of but look, these are strange times.

“A man of genius makes no mistakes,” Joyce wrote in Ulysses. “His errors are volitional and are portals of discovery.”

On that note, maybe it’s time to test your knowledge of all things Joyce? The annual Bloomsday celebrations would have been kicking into gear this weekend ahead of 16 June.

Instead the annual programme of events has been adapted for an age of social distancing, meaning there’ll no jolly gatherings across the city.

In that spirit, here’s a quiz to see how well you know Joyce.

