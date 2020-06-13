This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 13 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: How well do you know James Joyce?

Bloomsday is going to look very different this year.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 13 Jun 2020, 10:00 PM
27 minutes ago 2,242 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5120314
Image: Shutterstock/lensmen
Image: Shutterstock/lensmen

BLOOMSDAY HAS BECOME Zoomsday. Probably not wordplay James Joyce would have approved of but look, these are strange times. 

“A man of genius makes no mistakes,” Joyce wrote in Ulysses. “His errors are volitional and are portals of discovery.”

On that note, maybe it’s time to test your knowledge of all things Joyce? The annual Bloomsday celebrations would have been kicking into gear this weekend ahead of 16 June.

Instead the annual programme of events has been adapted for an age of social distancing, meaning there’ll no jolly gatherings across the city. 

In that spirit, here’s a quiz to see how well you know Joyce. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Which of these is not a work by James Joyce?
PA Images
Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man
Dubliners

Happy days
Finnegans Wake
Where in Dublin was James Joyce born?
PA Images
Rathgar
Drimnagh

Donnybrook
Stoneybatter
Which of these is not a character in Ulysses?
PA Images
Martin Cunningham
Blazes Boylan

Garret Deasy
Mary Murphy
In which year was Dubliners published?
PA Images
1915
1914

1921
1918
In which city is James Joyce buried?
Shutterstock
Dublin
Bruges

Zurich
Trieste
Complete this well-known James Joyce quote from Ulysses: Good puzzle would be cross Dublin without passing a.....
Shutterstock
Politician
Pub

Horse
Bakers
Which of these is not a short story in Dubliners?
PA Images
A Little Cloud
Two Counterparts

A Mother
Ivy Day in the Committee Room
Which Irish politician is referenced in all of James Joyce's works?
PA Images
Arthur Griffith
Charles Stewart Parnell

John Redmond
Daniel O'Connell
James Joyce based the character of Buck Mulligan in Ulysses on....
PA Images
Tom Kettle
Oliver St John Gogarty

Ezra Pound
JM Synge
For how long was Ulysses banned in Ireland?
PA Images
10 years
It was never banned

Three weeks
Four years
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Top dog
Full marks. Well done!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie