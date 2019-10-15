DUBLIN COUNCILLORS HAVE tabled a motion seeking to have the remains of writer James Joyce and his wife Nora Barnacle repatriated to Ireland.

The repatriation would be ahead of the centenary of the publication of Ulysses, which was first published in Dublin in February 1922.

Joyce and Barnacle were buried in the Fluntern Cemetery in Zurich, where the writer spent the last years of his life, having first left Ireland for Switzerland in 1904.

Joyce had a fraught relationship with Ireland and the Catholic church and spent much of his life living abroad in places like Paris and Zurich.

Despite living abroad, Joyce’s famed novels from that period were set in his hometown of Dublin.

When he died in 1941, Joyce’s widow requested that his remains be returned to Ireland but Minister for External Affairs Seán MacBride refused. So should we bring them back?

Poll: Should we bring James Joyce’s remains back to Ireland?

