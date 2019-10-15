This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 15 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should we bring James Joyce's remains back to Ireland?

The repatriation would be ahead of the centenary of the publication of Ulysses.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 9:27 AM
23 minutes ago 2,644 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4851619
James Joyce statue in Dublin.
Image: Shutterstock
James Joyce statue in Dublin.
James Joyce statue in Dublin.
Image: Shutterstock

DUBLIN COUNCILLORS HAVE tabled a motion seeking to have the remains of writer James Joyce and his wife Nora Barnacle repatriated to Ireland.

The repatriation would be ahead of the centenary of the publication of Ulysses, which was first published in Dublin in February 1922.

Joyce and Barnacle were buried in the Fluntern Cemetery in Zurich, where the writer spent the last years of his life, having first left Ireland for Switzerland in 1904.

Joyce had a fraught relationship with Ireland and the Catholic church and spent much of his life living abroad in places like Paris and Zurich.

Despite living abroad, Joyce’s famed novels from that period were set in his hometown of Dublin.

When he died in 1941, Joyce’s widow requested that his remains be returned to Ireland but Minister for External Affairs Seán MacBride refused. So should we bring them back?

Poll: Should we bring James Joyce’s remains back to Ireland?


Poll Results:

No (212)
Yes (194)
Don't know (38)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie