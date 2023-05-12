Jameson ceases exports to Russia after growing criticism

JAMESON’S PARENT COMPANY has announced that it has stopped exporting the whiskey to Russia as a result of the war in Ukraine.

The decision comes after mounting backlash from the Ukrainian community in Ireland over the company’s continued trade with Russia over a year after the invasion.

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko, said last month that she would be boycotting Jameson and that it was a “matter of morality” for Irish pubs and restaurants to decide whether they would continue to buy it.

Pernod Ricard, which owns the 243 year old distiller, stated:

“Irish Distillers has today confirmed its products will no longer be exported to Russia.”

Pernod Ricard also announced that it will “cease the distribution of their portfolio in Russia, a process that is anticipated to take some months to complete”.

The company said it was “assessing how to adapt the local organisation in light of these decisions, while fully complying with all local legal regulations.”

“Since the outbreak of the war, we have utterly condemned the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.”

“We have stood and stand firmly with the people of Ukraine, providing assistance to our local team members, including direct financial assistance, psychological support, accommodation for some employees and their families in neighbouring countries and employment outside Ukraine for those who required it.”

Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn criticised the company earlier this week when photos emerged of Jameson bottles showing the bottling date of 16 December 2022 in Clondalkin being sold in Russia this month.

Senator Ahearn, Vice Chairperson of the Enterprise, Trade & Employment Affairs committee, had called on Pernod Ricard to be added to the EU sanctions list.

“While Russian drones and missiles rain down on Kyiv this week, our Jameson whiskey continues to quench Putin’s thirst. Time’s up. This can’t continue,” he said.

“The time has come for EU action to be taken as the Pernod Ricard commercial decision has not been clear enough or transparent.”