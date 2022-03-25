#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 25 March 2022
Up to 180 jobs being created in Cork after €150 million investment in Janssen pharma firm

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the news was ” fantastastic” for Cork.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 25 Mar 2022, 7:23 AM
1 hour ago 3,140 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5720675
Image: Shutterstock/pcruciatti
Image: Shutterstock/pcruciatti

JANSSEN SCIENCS IRELAND announced a €150 million expansion of its biopharmaceutical facility in Cork which has the potential to create 180 jobs.

This expansion will add to the existing global manufacturing capacity, allowing the company to reach patients with crucial biomedicines faster, a statement said this morning.

Construction on the expansion started early this year and is expected to take around two years to complete. Up to 300 people will be employed during the construction period.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the news was ” fantastastic” for Cork. 

“Janssen Sciences, part of the Johnson & Johnson family of companies, is investing €150m in its Ringaskiddy facility, creating around 180 new permanent jobs, with a further 300 construction jobs to carry out the expansion.

“I’m really proud of Ireland’s thriving life sciences sector. Investment like this demonstrates the strength of talent we have here. I wish the team the very best of luck and thank them for their continued commitment to Ireland.”

Operating in Ringaskiddy since 2005, the Janssen site manufactures medicines for immunology and oncology patients,addressing critical needs in areas such as Rheumatoid Arthritis, Crohn’s Disease, Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Multiple Myeloma.

“Since its establishment in 2005, the Janssen site in Ringaskiddy has been at the cutting-edge of delivering life-changing healthcare products. The additional manufacturing capacity created by this investment will enhance the work we do to deliver transformational medicines that can change the trajectory of health,” said Leila Schwery-Bou-Diab, Vice President Manufacturing & Technical Operation, Johnson & Johnson. 

“Every day, over 40,000 of our Janssen colleagues are working tirelessly to create a better future for our patients by fighting sickness with science, improving access with ingenuity, and healing hopelessness with heart,” she added.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

