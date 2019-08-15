This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 15 August, 2019
Jeffrey Epstein autopsy reportedly finds several broken bones in neck

The injuries can occur to people who hang themselves or victims of strangulation, the Washington Post has reported.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 7:46 AM
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

JEFFREY EPSTEIN’S AUTOPSY report found that the disgraced financier had several broken bones in his neck, the Washington Post has reported.

Citing two people familiar with the report’s findings the paper said that one of the broken bones in Epstein’s neck was the hyoid bone.

Forensics experts said that breaks of the bone can occur in those who hang themselves however that are more common in victims of homicide by strangulation.

The convicted sex offender was found dead at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on Saturday. The multi-millionaire was facing a slew of sex trafficking charges. He had previously been on suicide watch, but was later put back in a regular cell.

The autopsy was completed by New York City’s chief medical examiner, Barbara Sampson, on Sunday. She listed the 66-year old’s cause of death as pending.

US Attorney General William Barr, whose agency oversees the Bureau of Prisons, yesterday ordered the removal of the warden at the federal jail after condemning “serious irregularities” at the facility. 

Multiple news outlets have reported that the guards did not follow procedures to check on Epstein frequently and that he was left alone for up to three hours.

Barr and other high-ranking US lawmakers have called for an investigation into the death. 

