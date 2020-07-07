This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Deutsche Bank agrees to payout $150 million for Epstein dealings

Epstein was found dead last August in a Manhattan federal jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

By Press Association Tuesday 7 Jul 2020, 6:24 PM
1 hour ago 8,394 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5144007
Image: Kirsty O’Connor via PA Images
Image: Kirsty O’Connor via PA Images

DEUTSCHE BANK HAS agreed to pay $150 million to settle claims it broke compliance rules in its dealings with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, New York state has announced.

The penalty was announced in a release by Superintendent of Financial Services Linda A Lacewell.

“Despite knowing Mr Epstein’s terrible criminal history, the Bank inexcusably failed to detect or prevent millions of dollars of suspicious transactions,” Lacewell said.

According to the release, the agreement marked the first enforcement action by a regulator against a financial institution for dealings with the financier.

His ex-girlfriend, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, was arrested last week and brought to New York City to face charges she recruited girls for Epstein to sexually abuse in the 1990s. In civil lawsuits, she has denied involvement. Her Manhattan federal court arraignment is likely next week.

In a statement, the German bank said the settlement with New York state “reflects our unreserved and transparent co-operation with our regulator”.

The bank said it had invested almost $1 billion to improve its training and controls and had boosted its staff overseeing the work to more than 1,500 employees “to continue enhancing our anti-financial crime capabilities”.

jeffrey-epstein-associate File photo - Jeffrey Epstein Source: AP/PA Images

In a statement, New York governor Andrew Cuomo said the bank failed to prevent millions of dollars in suspicious transactions.

Lacewell said the bank failed to properly monitor Epstein’s account activity despite publicly available information about Epstein’s crimes.

The financier with US residences in Manhattan, Florida and New Mexico, along with homes in Paris and the Virgin Islands, had pleaded guilty to criminal sex abuse charges in Florida over a decade ago and was a registered sex offender before his July 2019 arrest on federal sex crime charges.

Lacewell said the bank processed hundreds of transactions totalling millions of dollars that, “at the very least, should have prompted additional scrutiny in light of Mr Epstein’s history”.

She said some payments that should have drawn scrutiny included money paid to people publicly alleged to have been Epstein’s co-conspirators in sexually abusing young women; settlement payments totalling more than $7 million and more than $6 million in legal fees for Epstein and co-conspirators.

Other payments went to Russian models and transactions for women’s school tuition, hotel and rent expenses, she said, along with suspicious cash withdrawals totalling more than $800,000 in a four-year stretch.

