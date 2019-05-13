The Jeremy Kyle show has suspended recordings following the death of a participant last week

THE JEREMY KYLE show has stopped recording and broadcasting on ITV following the death of a participant on the show last week.

A statement from ITV today confirmed the suspension of the show while a review is carried out.

“Everyone at ITV and The Jeremy Kyle Show is shocked and saddened at the news of the death of a participant in the show a week after the recording of the episode they featured in and our thoughts are with their family and friends,” it said.

“Given the seriousness of this event, ITV has also decided to suspend both filming and broadcasting of The Jeremy Kyle Show with immediate effect in order to give it time to conduct a review of this episode of the show.

“ITV will not screen the episode in which they featured.”

The show also airs weekdays in Ireland on Virgin Media Television.

A Virgin Media spokesperson confirmed to TheJournal.ie that it would be taking the same approach and suspending the show from it’s schedule.

The show, which is produced by ITV studios, regularly features people appearing on the show to get advice from the host on family feuds, relationships and break-ups, addiction problems and DNA testing.

Some participants also take part in lie-detector tests for the show which has been airing in the UK since 2005.