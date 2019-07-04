This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 4 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fire at US Jim Beam warehouse destroys 45,000 barrels of bourbon, as alcohol flows into river

State officials are now worried that the runoff whiskey seeping into the Kentucky River could kill fish.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 7:41 AM
1 hour ago 5,117 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4709547

Source: CBS News/YouTube

A FIRE HAS destroyed a massive Jim Beam warehouse filled with about 45,000 barrels of aging bourbon in Kentucky in the US.

State officials are now worried that the runoff whiskey seeping into the Kentucky River could kill fish.

Jim Beam is the world’s best-selling bourbon brand. The classic American whiskey brand is owned by Suntory Holdings Ltd, a Japanese beverage company.

Firefighters from four counties nearby responded to the fire that broke out on Tuesday night, which completely destroyed the warehouse. 

It is believed lightning might have been a factor but fire investigators haven’t been able to start looking for the cause.

Jim Beam Facility Fire The scene of the fire at the Jim Beam warehouse in Kentucky Source: Pat McDonogh/Courier Journal via AP

No injuries have been reported, according to local emergency management director Drew Chandler. 

The fire has since been contained, but it was allowed to burn until midday yesterday. 

“The longer it burns, the more of the distilled spirits burn with it,” Chandler said.

So when they go to put it out, there will be less contaminated runoff that goes into a drinking-water tributary.

Aging whiskey

The distilling company said the multi-story warehouse that burned contained “relatively young whiskey”, meaning it had not reached maturity for bottling for consumers.

Bourbon acquires its colour and flavour while aging for years in charred new oak barrels.

“Given the age of the lost whiskey, this fire will not impact the availability of Jim Beam for consumers,” the spirits company said in a statement.

The destroyed whiskey amounted to about 1% of Beam’s bourbon inventory, it said.

Kentucky distillers produce 95% of the world’s bourbon, according to the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.

Jim Beam Facility Fire Bourbon mixes with water in the Kentucky River Source: Pat McDonogh/Courier Journal via AP

Environmental impact 

As firefighters continued to battle the fire yesterday, focus began to turn to the environmental impact of the leaking bourbon.

The distiller has hired an emergency cleanup crew and state environmental officials are coordinating efforts to control bourbon runoff into a nearby creek that flows into the Kentucky River, according to a spokesman for the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.

“We do know there has been runoff enter the creek,” the spokesperson said. “And it has made its way into the Kentucky River.”

The runoff could have a “serious impact on aquatic life,” he said. Runoff is expected to create “low dissolved oxygen levels,” which could result in substantial fish kills, the agency said in a statement.

State officials have warned recreational users on the Kentucky River that runoff will result in water discoloration, foaming and an odor.

Beam Suntory officials said they are working with authorities to assess environmental effects.

The distiller said it was grateful to the “courageous firefighters” who brought the blaze under control and kept it from spreading.

Beam Suntory officials said the distiller has a “comprehensive” warehouse safety programme that includes regular inspections and “rigorous protocols” to promote safety.

Includes reporting by Associated Press

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie