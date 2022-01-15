#Open journalism No news is bad news

'Voice of the West': Tributes as former RTÉ correspondent Jim Fahy dies aged 75

Fellow journalists and those employed by the station paid tribute to their former colleague today on social media.

By Zuzia Whelan Saturday 15 Jan 2022, 3:42 PM
1 hour ago 10,549 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5655666

VETERAN RTÉ BROADCASTER Jim Fahy has died at the age of 75 following a short illness.

Fahy, known as “the voice of the West”, was the broadcaster’s longest-serving regional correspondent when he retired in 2011 according to RTÉ.

Fellow journalists and RTÉ staff paid tribute to their former colleague today on social media. 

In a statement today looking back on Fahy’s career reporting on international events across Haiti, Belarus, Africa and a 1996 interview with Mother Teresa, President Michael D Higgens said that “it will be as RTÉ’s voice of the west of Ireland that Jim will be most fondly remembered.” 

He added that “he himself (Fahy) noted that the highlight of his broadcasting career was the more than 400 programmes he made for the ‘Looking West’ series between 1977 and 1984, featuring stories from those who had witnessed life in Ireland during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.”

Fahy’s death, he said, “will be heard with sadness by viewers of RTÉ and those in the communities of the west of Ireland to which he brought for decades the television and radio crews of RTÉ.”

