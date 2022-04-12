#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 12 April 2022
Advertisement

NI politician Jim Wells resigns from DUP after 46 years

The former NI health minister told the BBC Nolan Show that he could not support the DUP’s Assembly candidate in South Down.

By Press Association Tuesday 12 Apr 2022, 10:50 AM
30 minutes ago 3,264 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5736409
File image of Jim Wells earlier this year.
Image: PA
File image of Jim Wells earlier this year.
File image of Jim Wells earlier this year.
Image: PA

JIM WELLS HAS resigned from the DUP in what he called an “inevitable” move after endorsing a constituency candidate for a different party in the upcoming Northern Ireland Assembly election.

The MLA for South Down has been a DUP member for 46 years. He is not running in the Assembly election next month. 

The former NI health minister told the BBC Nolan Show that he could not support the DUP’s election candidate in South Down, Diane Forsythe.

He said: “I have now resigned from the party after 46 years.

“I have decided I cannot support the candidate that the party executive has imposed on the people of South Down and I have resigned from the party.

I think that the moment I said that I would not be backing the candidate that was imposed upon us, it was inevitable.

“I took the decision late last night to contact the party leader, the party secretary and the chief executive and let them know that after 46 years I have gone as a DUP member.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I feel very strongly about this.”

The Belfast Telegraph had reported that Wells made the decision to support the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) candidate Harold McKee instead of the DUP’s Forsythe. 

Additional reporting by Orla Dwyer.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie