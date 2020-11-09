#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 9 November 2020
Appeal for 'any information, no matter how small' on 25th anniversary of Jo Jo Dullard's disappearance

Gardaí announced last month that they were treating Jo Jo’s disappearance as a murder investigation.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 9 Nov 2020, 1:31 PM
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE murder of Jo Jo Dullard have appealed for “any information, no matter how small” on the 25th anniversary of her disappearance.

The 21-year-old was last heard from at around 11.37pm on 9 November 1995, when she called a friend from a phone box in Moone, Co Kildare.

While on the phone, a vehicle stopped to offer her a lift. Gardaí have never identified this person or vehicle.

Jo Jo was making her way from Dublin back home to Callan, Co Kilkenny at the time.

Canvassing was conducted at the time, numerous areas have been searched, and over 500 statements have taken from witnesses. 

Last month, Gardaí said they launched a review of the case and found that “serious harm” came to Jo Jo Dullard, and were now treating the incident as a murder investigation.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information into the murder of Jo Jo and have asked that anyone who met or saw her the night she disappeared to come forward.

A spokesman for An Garda Síochána said: “Jo Jo was in Bruxelles Bar, Harry Street (off Grafton Street), Dublin 2 on November 9 1995. Do you remember meeting Josephine?

Jo Jo had her Sanyo stereo cassette player (model MGP21) with her on November 9 1995.

“Did anyone see this cassette player after November 9 1995? Did anyone receive such a cassette player from a friend or person that could not tell you from where they received it?”

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was hitchhiking in the immediate area around Moone at the end of October 1995, or the start of November 1995, or if anyone gave a lift to a hitchhiker around the same time, to contact the investigation team.

Detective Inspector Damien Gannon said:

Today marks 25 years since Jo Jo disappeared. For her family, those have been difficult years, with no answers as to what happened that night.
We are appealing to anyone who was in Moone village on Thursday 9 November 1995, or anyone who may have any information, no matter how small, to please get in touch. Your information may lead to the 

“Jo Jo’s family have suffered from her disappearance for 25 years now,” a Garda spokesman added.

“An Garda Síochána is resolute in our determination to provide answers for Jo Jo’s family and bring her murderer to justice.”

Anyone with information can contact 045 527 730 or any Garda station, or anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.

With reporting from the Press Association

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

