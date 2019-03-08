Second arrest made in "outrageously violent" stabbing of 17-year-old girl in London

The family of 17-year-old Jodie Chesney has appealed for anyone with information on the murder to come forward.

A SECOND ARREST has been made in connection with the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Jodie Chesney in Romford, London.

The Metropolitan Police arrested a man in London this morning on suspicion of her murder.

A 20-year-old man was also arrested earlier this week in connection with the killing. Both men are currently in custody.

Police were called to a park in East London at 9.25pm on Friday, 1 March, where they found Jodie suffering from a stab injury. She was pronounced dead later that night at 10.26pm.

A post mortem examination gave the cause of death as trauma and haemorrhage.

“This was a savage, evil attack. We’re progressing well with the investigation and continue to ask the public to assist us,” said Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams, leading the investigation.

The Metropolitan Police said that Jodie was with a group of around five teenagers socialising in the park on Friday evening.

Jodie’s friends noted two men in the park who left around 9pm and returned around half an hour later. When they returned they walked straight towards the group.

Jodie was stabbed once in the back by one of the men.

“At this time, there being no clear motive is very unusual. We retain an open mind and can’t rule anything out,” said Whellams. “If you suspect something may be amiss then you need to let us know.”

Yesterday, Jodie’s family called on anyone who might have information about her “outrageously violent” murder to come forward.

Jodie’s father, Peter Chesney, said her family will remember her as “fun, honest, true, pure and innocent”.

“I had never had to worry about her affiliating with anyone involved in knife crime. If I had talked to her about it, she would have said ‘I already know’. She understood.

“Jodie was the nicest person. Everything about her was thoughtful and kind. She wouldn’t have done anything to deserve this. They [those responsible] have destroyed something beautiful. Jodie needs justice and we need justice,” he said.