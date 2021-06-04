Joe Brolly launches defamation proceedings against RTÉ

FORMER RTÉ PUNDIT Joe Brolly has launched legal proceedings against the national broadcaster.

Details filed in the High Court yesterday show that the 51-year-old is suing RTÉ and is represented by Rennick solicitors. It is understood that he has initiated a defamation case.

Brolly and his solicitors have both been contacted by The Journal for comment. A spokesperson for RTÉ said that the broadcaster “does not comment on legal matters”.

A former GAA player for Derry, Brolly was a regular pundit on RTÉ’s The Sunday Game programme until 2019. He is also a practising barrister.

Last year, he took up a role as part of eir Sport’s Allianz Football League coverage, after his contract was not renewed by RTÉ.

In March this year, he appeared on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live via video link to participate in a discussion about a united Ireland, but was quickly muted and removed from the programme.

He later posted criticism of the decision on social media.

