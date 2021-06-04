#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Friday 4 June 2021
Advertisement

Joe Brolly launches defamation proceedings against RTÉ

The High Court action was issued yesterday.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 4 Jun 2021, 12:44 PM
17 minutes ago 3,009 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5457804
File image of Joe Brolly.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
File image of Joe Brolly.
File image of Joe Brolly.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

FORMER RTÉ PUNDIT Joe Brolly has launched legal proceedings against the national broadcaster. 

Details filed in the High Court yesterday show that the 51-year-old is suing RTÉ and is represented by Rennick solicitors. It is understood that he has initiated a defamation case.

Brolly and his solicitors have both been contacted by The Journal for comment. A spokesperson for RTÉ said that the broadcaster “does not comment on legal matters”.

A former GAA player for Derry, Brolly was a regular pundit on RTÉ’s The Sunday Game programme until 2019. He is also a practising barrister.

Last year, he took up a role as part of eir Sport’s Allianz Football League coverage, after his contract was not renewed by RTÉ.

In March this year, he appeared on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live via video link to participate in a discussion about a united Ireland, but was quickly muted and removed from the programme.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He later posted criticism of the decision on social media.  

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie