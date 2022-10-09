Quiz: How much do you know about John Lennon?

ONE OF THE 20th century’s most influential musicians would be celebrating his 82nd birthday at midnight today.

Lennon, the ‘smart Beatle’, laid the foundation for the band and his collaboration and creative attempts to outdo Paul McCartney led to one of the most successful partnerships in songwriting history.

Advertisement

He went on to have a successful solo career for ten years until his assassination by crazed fan Mark David Chapman in 1980.

To mark the birthday of this musical legend we’re asking you: How well do you know the life and music of John Lennon?

What was the name of the Salvation Army children's home John lived near as a child? Penny Lane Lime Street

Strawberry Fields Blue Jay Way What was the first instrument he learned to play? Banjo Bass guitar

Saxophone Piano Aside from his famous nearsightedness, what other condition did John have? ADHD Dyslexia

Vertigo Total deafness In the 60s, where did John buy an island with the hope of retiring there someday? Off the coast of Mayo Greece

The Carribean Near Japan In 1968, the Beatles tried to buy the rights to make and star in a Lord of the Rings film, which they hoped would be directed by Stanley Kubrick. What role did John want? Gandalf Sauron

Gollum Frodo Who was the song How Do You Sleep written about? His ex-wife US President Richard Nixon

Mick Jagger Paul McCartney What was his last album released during his lifetime? Mind Games Two Virgins

Imagine Double Fantasy What was the name of the first band John was in? The Yardbirds Dirty Mac

The Quarrymen Pete Best and the Heartbreakers What early Beatles hit left him hoarse for days due to the strain it put on his voice? Love Me Do I Want to Hold your Hand

Twist and Shout Rock and Roll Music These Beatles statues in Liverpool have a hidden detail on each band member relating to their personal lives. What is John's? He carries an acorn to symbolise peace A camera due to his love of photography

His glasses He holds a copy of one of his books Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! You Didn't Let Me Down! These Mind Games didn't work on you Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Eye Wanna Hold your Hand Guess you aren't a walrus after all Share your result: Share You scored out of ! How do you sleep at night? Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Share your result: Share