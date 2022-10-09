Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Sunday 9 October 2022
Quiz: How much do you know about John Lennon?

Imagine all the people…

By Jamie McCarron Sunday 9 Oct 2022, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 6,984 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5886836

ONE OF THE 20th century’s most influential musicians would be celebrating his 82nd birthday at midnight today.

Lennon, the ‘smart Beatle’, laid the foundation for the band and his collaboration and creative attempts to outdo Paul McCartney led to one of the most successful partnerships in songwriting history.

He went on to have a successful solo career for ten years until his assassination by crazed fan Mark David Chapman in 1980.

To mark the birthday of this musical legend we’re asking you: How well do you know the life and music of John Lennon?

What was the name of the Salvation Army children's home John lived near as a child?
Penny Lane
Lime Street

Strawberry Fields
Blue Jay Way
What was the first instrument he learned to play?
Banjo
Bass guitar

Saxophone
Piano
Aside from his famous nearsightedness, what other condition did John have?
ADHD
Dyslexia

Vertigo
Total deafness
In the 60s, where did John buy an island with the hope of retiring there someday?
Off the coast of Mayo
Greece

The Carribean
Near Japan
In 1968, the Beatles tried to buy the rights to make and star in a Lord of the Rings film, which they hoped would be directed by Stanley Kubrick. What role did John want?
Gandalf
Sauron

Gollum
Frodo
Who was the song How Do You Sleep written about?
His ex-wife
US President Richard Nixon

Mick Jagger
Paul McCartney
What was his last album released during his lifetime?
Mind Games
Two Virgins

Imagine
Double Fantasy
What was the name of the first band John was in?
The Yardbirds
Dirty Mac

The Quarrymen
Pete Best and the Heartbreakers
What early Beatles hit left him hoarse for days due to the strain it put on his voice?
Love Me Do
I Want to Hold your Hand

Twist and Shout
Rock and Roll Music
These Beatles statues in Liverpool have a hidden detail on each band member relating to their personal lives. What is John's?
He carries an acorn to symbolise peace
A camera due to his love of photography

His glasses
He holds a copy of one of his books
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
You Didn't Let Me Down!
These Mind Games didn't work on you
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Eye Wanna Hold your Hand
Guess you aren't a walrus after all
Share your result:
You scored out of !
How do you sleep at night?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

