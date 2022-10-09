Quiz: How much do you know about John Lennon?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
ONE OF THE 20th century’s most influential musicians would be celebrating his 82nd birthday at midnight today.
Lennon, the ‘smart Beatle’, laid the foundation for the band and his collaboration and creative attempts to outdo Paul McCartney led to one of the most successful partnerships in songwriting history.
He went on to have a successful solo career for ten years until his assassination by crazed fan Mark David Chapman in 1980.
To mark the birthday of this musical legend we’re asking you: How well do you know the life and music of John Lennon?
