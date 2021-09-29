#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 29 September 2021
Advertisement

Tape of 1970 John Lennon interview with four Danish teenagers sold at auction for €49,000

The 33-minute audio recording includes an interview with Lennon and Yoko Ono and two songs.

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 29 Sep 2021, 12:15 PM
26 minutes ago 553 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5560758
Image: PA
Image: PA

A CASETTE TAPE with a 33-minute audio recording of John Lennon being interviewed by four Danish teenagers 51 years ago as well as an apparently unpublished song by the late Beatle fetched 370,000 kroner (€49,758) at an auction in Denmark.

The tape, recorded on 5 January 1970, chiefly consists of Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono, speaking about being in Denmark and world peace.

It also has the couple singing two songs: 1969’s Give Peace A Chance and Radio Peace, which was made for a radio station in the Netherlands but never released.

The cassette was put up for sale by Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneer in Copenhagen, together with 29 still photos and a copy of the school newspaper for which the teenagers had interviewed Lennon and Ono.

denmark-lennon-tape-auction Source: Ida Marie Odgaard

The pre-sale estimate for the lot was 200,000 kroner to 300,000 kroner (31,481 to 47,222 US dollars).

“It is a small item with lots of interest,” auctioneer Jesper Bruun Rasmussen said as he brought the hammer down.

“I thought it was extraordinary that it went above the estimate,” Alexa Bruun Rasmussen of Denmark’s main auction house said.

“Unfortunately it is confidential who the buyer is but I can reveal that it went abroad.”

The Danish teenagers did the interview in northern Denmark at the height of the Vietnam War and the Cold War because Lennon and Ono had “a message of peace, and that was what was important to us”, Karsten Hoejen, who made the recording on a tape recorder borrowed from the local hi-fi shop, said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

After the sale in a packed auction hall, Hoejen said “it exceeded all expectations”.

“There is some kind of relief now,” he said, adding the three surviving men who did the interview have not decided what to do with the money.

Lennon and Ono were in the northern Danish region of Thy because Ono’s ex-husband had moved there and brought their five-year-old daughter Kyoko with him.

Alternative living communities also mushroomed in Denmark from the late 1960s, attracting people from abroad, and music festivals were organised there, inspired by Woodstock and the ones on the Isle of Wight.

Tuesday’s auction was devoted to 20th-century artwork and featured 116 items for sale.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie