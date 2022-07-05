Boris Johnson ‘forgot’ about Chris Pincher groping claims

BORIS JOHNSON FAILED to remember he had been told that Chris Pincher was the subject of an official complaint about his conduct, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman confirmed that Mr Johnson was briefed on the complaint by officials at the Foreign Office in 2019, a “number of months” after it took place.

The spokesman said the complaint against Mr Pincher – who was Europe minister at the time – was upheld although it did not lead to formal disciplinary action.

No 10 had previously claimed Mr Johnson had not been aware of any “specific allegations”, after Mr Pincher’s dramatic resignation last week as deputy chief whip following claims he groped two men at a private members’ club.

“At the time last week that was the Prime Minister’s view. You will appreciate it takes some time to establish he was briefed, albeit we don’t think in formal briefing on this,” the spokesman said.

“This dates back a number of years. On Friday, it was our belief that he was not informed about that specific incident.”

This morning I have written to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards - because No 10 keep changing their story and are still not telling the truth. pic.twitter.com/vln9FU4V50 — Simon McDonald (@SimonMcDonaldUK) July 5, 2022

The admission came after the former top civil servant at the Foreign Office, Lord McDonald, said the original No 10 account was “not true” and the Prime Minister had been briefed “in person”.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab today insisted that Pincher was not “guilty” of anything, while conceding that “the behaviour was inappropriate, unprofessional.”

In a heated exchange with Susanna Reid on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Raab said “no formal disciplinary action was taken” and the complainant did not want formal action taken on the matter.

“It did not trip the wire of severity to warrant [a] formal disciplinary process,” he added. “‘Guilty’ is a very loaded term.”

In the Commons, responding to an urgent question from Labour’s Angela Rayner, Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis told MPs: “The Prime Minister was made aware of this issue in late 2019, he was told that the permanent secretary had taken the necessary action, no issue therefore arose about [Mr Pincher] remaining as a minister.

“Last week, when fresh allegations arose, the Prime Minister did not immediately recall the conversation in late 2019 about this incident. As soon as he was reminded, the No 10 press office corrected their public lines.”

Rayner, the Shadow Minister for the Cabinet Office, questioned why Pincher’s conduct was not considered a breach of the ministerial code, and why Johnson allowed him to stay in post if he knew about the allegations.

Labour’s Jess Phillips also challenged Ellis to say whether Pincher “would have been able to get” a job if she had been deciding about appointments.

She said: “There’s always something that is meant to be for the standards for the public, that a minister stands there and leans on to try and get out of – basically telling untruths to public, allowing sycophancy rather than morality to be the reason why people are given their jobs.

“My final question to the minister is, if it had been me giving out those jobs, does he think the MP for Tamworth (Chris Pincher) would have been able to get one?”

Responding, Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis said: “I would expect (her) perhaps more than she would expect of me, and by that I mean, that I would expect her to act fairly. So I hope that answers her question. If she was in that position of responsibility to make decisions about appointments I would expect her to act fairly, full stop.”