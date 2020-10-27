#Open journalism No news is bad news

What could Donald Trump's legacy be? Join us as we discuss on The Explainer live (in your living room)

This week’s episode will be recorded via Zoom on Thursday evening – and you can take part.

By Aoife Barry Tuesday 27 Oct 2020, 4:45 PM
THE DAY OF the US presidential election 2020 is fast approaching.

But whether Donald Trump retains the role of President of the USA after 3 November or he’s beaten by Democrat Joe Biden, it’s clear that Trump’s presidency has had a major impact on the country.

So what could Trump’s legacy for his 2016 – 2020 term be? Did he drain the swamp, or did he help entrench divisions within US society?

That’s what we’re going to be discussing in a live recording of our podcast The Explainer on Thursday at 6pm.

Presenter Sinéad O’Carroll will be joined for the hour-long event by knowledgeable guests including our columnist Larry Donnelly of NUIG.

Among our guests – full line-up to be revealed shortly – will also be Seana Davis of Euronews, who will examine how misinformation and American politics have intertwined over the past four years. 

The event will take place by Zoom webinar, and will be free to attend.

To book your place:

  • Email podcasts@thejournal.ie with the subject line: Explainer Live. Please include your full name.

We’ll also be taking your questions for our esteemed guests on the night, so get thinking about what you’d like to know.

The Explainer is TheJournal.ie’s weekly podcast, where we set out to examine one of the week’s top stories. Catch up with all of our episodes here:

