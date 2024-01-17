Catholic and Church of Ireland bishops appeal for ‘calm’ after ‘disturbing and sad’ protests

AN APPEAL FOR calm has been made by the Catholic and the Church of Ireland bishops of the diocese of Killaloe following protests in Roscrea, Co Tipperary.

The bishops also used their joint statement to call for communities to “go the extra mile” to accommodate those seeking asylum.

On Monday, a crowd of up to 300 people gathered to protest the Racket Hall Hotel in Roscrea hotel being used to house international protection applicants.

Roscrea is in the diocese of Killaloe and in a statement today, the Catholic bishop Fintan Monahan and Church of Ireland bishop Michael Burrow appealed for calm.

Their joint statement remarked that “it has been disturbing and sad to see some of the strong protests against the arrival of people seeking emergency accommodation in Roscrea”.

While the statement said there are “some genuine concerns regarding resources for the new residents and for the amenities and services in the area”, both men called for a “peaceful approach to the issues involved”.

Bishop Fintan Monahan, Catholic Bishop of Killaloe and Bishop Michael Burrows, Church of Ireland Bishop of Killaloe

They also noted “concerns” at long-term effects that protests could have on young children and families who are now in the facility.

The bishops also appealed for the public to “keep in mind the bigger picture and the emergency situation that presents itself”.

“Many of the people coming to our shores are coming from very stressful situations and are in dire need of refuge and shelter.

“They deserve whatever level of help can possibly be offered and provided, even if it involves some sacrifice or inconvenience, going the extra mile, so to speak.”

Last night, Minister of State Thomas Byrne said that there’s “an agreement in principle” in Government to give Roscrea a community-owned hotel.

Bishops Monahan and Burrows welcomed this “positive” announcement and said it signalled that a “conciliatory approach is being explored”.

Meanwhile, reflecting on the “broader situation from a Christian perspective”, the statement noted how Jesus and the Holy Family became refugees shortly after Jesus’ birth and had to flee to Egypt.

“Mary and Joseph were desperately seeking shelter where there was ‘no room at the inn’ and they were later refugees in a foreign land with the new-born infant Jesus,” said the statement.

“They were reliant on charity and hospitality for survival. One of the core messages of Christianity is love of neighbour, care for the stranger and reaching out to those in need.”

The statement adds: “We Irish, more than most, know what it is like to be a stranger in a foreign land.

“We asked for people to be as open as possible to make sacrifices, despite some inconveniences that might arise in this extraordinary situation we find ourselves in during these troubled times.”