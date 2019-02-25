'It's been awful for the family': Gardaí release CCTV footage of Jón Jónsson's last seen movements

Jón Jónsson Source: CCTV/Crimecall

GARDAÍ HAVE RELEASED CCTV footage of the last seen movements of Jón Jónsson, an Icelandic man who has been missing since 9 February.

The 41-year-old arrived in Ireland to attend a poker tournament with his fiancée on 8 February.

He was last seen at around 11am on Saturday 9 February near the Bonnington Hotel in Whitehall in Dublin, where he had been staying.

Jón Jónsson Source: Garda Press Office

He walked onto the Swords Road in a northbound direction, passing McGettigan’s pub. He was last seen in the Highfield area.

Several members of Jón’s family have travelled from Iceland to Ireland to step up efforts to find him.

Jón has a distinctive tattoo on his left arm. Source: Garda Press Office

The CCTV footage was shown on RTÉ’s Crimecall tonight. Jón’s brothers David and Daniel appealed for information on the programme.

David said his brother’s disappearance is “extremely strange” and “very much out of char for Jón”, whom he described as “a family man”.

“It’s been awful for the whole family … it’s been really hard but we’re trying our best to get through it,” he said, thanking members of the public for their “overwhelming” support.

Last week David told TheJournal.ie the family were finding “strength in staying together and comforting each other and trying to stay positive”.

Dashcam footage

Daniel told Crimecall Jón’s four children are very worried, adding that his brother is “the glue in the family, everybody who has older brothers knows what I’m talking about”.

Jón is described as being 6 foot tall, of medium build, with short brown hair, and was wearing a black padded jacket when he went missing.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information – in particular casino owners, or taxi drivers or others who may have relevant dashcam footage – to come forward.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.