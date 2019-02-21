This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 21 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We won't leave Dublin without him': Family of missing Jón Jónsson arrive in Ireland to step up search

Jón Jónsson was last seen near his Dublin hotel at 11am on 9 February.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 11:46 AM
12 minutes ago 1,862 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4505156

THE FAMILY OF an Icelandic man who went missing in Dublin almost two weeks ago have arrived in Ireland to intensify search efforts for him.

41-year-old Jón Jónsson arrived in Ireland to attend a poker tournament with his fiancé on 8 February.

He was last seen at around 11am on Saturday 9 February near the Bonnington Hotel in Whitehall, where he had been staying, while his fiancé had coffee in the hotel bar.

It is not known why Jón left the hotel, and despite a number of garda appeals, there have been no leads in the case.

Twelve members of Jón’s family have travelled from Iceland to step up efforts to find him, and say they will widen the search area in coming days.

“When he was reported missing, we hoped that it would be solved very soon,” Jón’s brother David told Today With Sean O’Rourke on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning.

“Two days later we decided to fly out here, and we hoped things would work out very quickly.”

David said that his family believed his brother was in good physical and mental health prior to his disappearance, and added that his behaviour was out of character.

“He works as taxi driver at home, and if he’s working late at night he always lets family know [that he's safe].”

He also thanked the people of Ireland for their assistance in the search so far, and vowed not to return home without Jón, saying “we are not leaving Dublin without our brother”.

A large-scale search for Jón will take place on Saturday from 9.30am, when it is expected the operation will widen outside of initial search areas.

Gardaí renewed their appeal to the public for information in the case last night, when a garda spokesman said his family was anxious to make contact with him and were concerned for his well-being.

Jón is described as being 6 foot tall, of medium build, with short brown hair, and was wearing a black padded jacket when he went missing.

“Anyone who has seen Jón or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 6664400, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” a garda spokesman said.

Jón’s family have also set up a funding page to help them financially as they attempt to locate him in Ireland.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Winning EuroMillions €175 million jackpot ticket sold in north Dublin store
    127,264  63
    2
    		Woman discovered with fatal injuries identified after public appeal
    67,583  23
    3
    		'We don’t want this to change our lives': Family syndicate from north Dublin overjoyed at Euromillions win
    52,540  36
    Fora
    1
    		'I wish I could operate in work with less sleep - the day isn't long enough'
    558  0
    2
    		A 'build it and they will come' mantra prompted more Germans to holiday in Ireland
    333  0
    3
    		The 'cyclical nature' of venture capital saw deals in Ireland drop by a quarter in 2018
    71  0
    The42
    1
    		13-week ban for Cheetahs player who cleared nose onto face of Connacht player
    70,331  63
    2
    		‘I’ve been asked many times how I kept calm, but I don't think anything could prepare you for that’
    32,340  3
    3
    		Sean O'Shea's haul of 0-7 helps UCC deliver first Sigerson Cup title since 2014
    29,404  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Everything you need to know about Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's BFF - but for how long more?
    13,770  3
    2
    		The Hollywood Medium might have predicted the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods drama... it's The Dredge
    5,147  1
    3
    		Fyre's Andy King actually wanted the 'Evian scene' left on the cutting room floor
    4,104  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Former deputy principal jailed for 18 months for possessing and distributing child abuse images
    Former deputy principal jailed for 18 months for possessing and distributing child abuse images
    Judge jails 48-year-old homeless man who called priest a 'motherf**ker'
    Man pleads guilty to defrauding 8 people out of €1,952 worth of concert tickets that didn’t exist
    GARDAí
    Three men arrested after cocaine and cannabis herb worth around €250k seized
    Three men arrested after cocaine and cannabis herb worth around €250k seized
    Appeal for witnesses after man sustains stab wounds in Limerick city
    Kildare/Wicklow Education and Training Board boss 'co-operating' with gardaí after Naas office raid
    IRELAND
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    'I'm an Irish citizen now... I felt I had been accepted a long time ago'
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Should employers be banned from keeping workers tips?
    Poll: Should employers be banned from keeping workers tips?
    Poll: Would you go public if you won the EuroMillions jackpot?
    Poll: Should the Dáil vote for confidence in Health Minister Simon Harris?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie