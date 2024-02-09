Gardaí renew appeal for Icelandic man Jon Jonsson who went missing in Dublin five years ago

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED an appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of an Icelandic man who went missing in Dublin five years ago today.

Jon Jonsson was 41-years-old when he was last seen in Whitehall at around 11am on Saturday, 9 February 2019.

He was in Ireland to attend a poker tournament.

Jon is described as being six foot tall, of medium build, with short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a black padded jacket.

Jon had a Hotel Room Key Card from the Bonnington Hotel in his possession when he went missing.

Jon Jonsson Garda Press Office Garda Press Office

Jon’s family have continued their search over the last five years.

The Garda investigation into the disappearance of Jon has also continued.

This investigation has created over 270 lines of enquires and a garda spokesperson said numerous statements have been taken and hours of CCTV have been reviewed.

Despite ongoing investigations and enquiries, Jon has yet to be located.

However, the garda investigation team has received two items of anonymous correspondence.

These contents have been assessed and the investigation team is also appealing to the author, or authors, of those correspondences to make direct contact with them.

A garda spokesperson noted that “any contact will be dealt with in the strictest confidence”.

Anyone who has any information on Jon’s disappearance, or who can assist in locating him, is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 6664400, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.