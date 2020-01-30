This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 30 January, 2020
Two women arrested in connection with 1999 murder of Jonathan Cairns

The women, aged 46 and 72, were arrested in Derry.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 11:29 AM
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

TWO WOMEN HAVE been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Jonathan Cairns in Derry almost 21 years ago.

The women, aged 46 and 72, were arrested in Derry, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed this morning.

Cairns was 18 years old when he died.

His body was found in a shallow grave in Loughermore Forest, a few kilometres from his home, after he was attacked as he made his way home from a night out in the early hours of 25 April 1999.

A number of arrests have been made by the PSNI in recent months as part of the investigation.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

