Two women arrested in connection with 1999 murder of Jonathan Cairns

TWO WOMEN HAVE been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Jonathan Cairns in Derry almost 21 years ago.

The women, aged 46 and 72, were arrested in Derry, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed this morning.

Cairns was 18 years old when he died.

His body was found in a shallow grave in Loughermore Forest, a few kilometres from his home, after he was attacked as he made his way home from a night out in the early hours of 25 April 1999.

A number of arrests have been made by the PSNI in recent months as part of the investigation.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.