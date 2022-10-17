Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 17 October 2022
Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall sentenced to four years for facilitating Regency Hotel murder

David Byrne was murdered at the hotel on 4 February, 2016.

By Alison O'Riordan Monday 17 Oct 2022, 12:17 PM
JONATHAN DOWDALL (44) has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to facilitating the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016. 

His father Patrick Dowdall (65), both of  Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7, has also been jailed for two years for the same offence.

Dowdall, a former Sinn Féin councillor, had been due to stand trial for the murder of Byrne but but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of facilitating the shooting. 

During a sentencing hearing earlier this month, it emerged that Jonathan Dowdall had given a statement to gardaí with significant information “implicating other people”.

The Special Criminal Court also heard from Detective Sergeant Patrick O’Toole during a sentencing hearing for Jonathan Dowdall. The garda told the court that a room was booked in the Regency Hotel a day before the murder. 

Det Sgt O’Toole told prosecution counsel, Sean Gillane SC, that room 2104 in the Regency Hotel was booked using Patrick Dowdall’s credit card on February 4, 2016, one day before the murder. 

He said a man wearing a flat cap – identified as the now deceased Kevin Murray – can be observed on CCTV entering the hotel and approaching the room. Mr Murray died from motor neurone disease in 2017 before he could be brought to trial. 

More to follow

- With reporting by Rónán Duffy and Press Association

Alison O'Riordan
@Alioriordan

