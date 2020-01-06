This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 6 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sinn Féin's Jonathan O'Brien won't be contesting the next general election

The Cork North Central TD said he feels the “time is right to pursue new personal challenges and opportunities”.

By Sean Murray Monday 6 Jan 2020, 7:16 AM
48 minutes ago 5,084 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4954612
O'Brien speaking at a recent Oireachtas committee hearing over matters related to the FAI.
Image: Oireachtas
O'Brien speaking at a recent Oireachtas committee hearing over matters related to the FAI.
O'Brien speaking at a recent Oireachtas committee hearing over matters related to the FAI.
Image: Oireachtas

SINN FÉIN TD Jonathan O’Brien has said he won’t be contesting the next general election.

The Cork North Central TD said in a statement that he felt the “time is right to pursue new personal challenges and opportunities”.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald, meanwhile, said O’Brien had “earned a reputation as one of the strongest and most genuine voices in Irish politics” during his nine years in the Dáil. 

The Cork native was first elected to the Dáil in the 2011 general election, earning the most first preference votes in that ballot in Cork North Central.

Prior to that, he served as a councillor on Cork City Council from 2000 to 2011.

In recent times, he has put in strong performances in his role as a member of the Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport when it came to matters related to the Football Association of Ireland and its recent woes.

Sinn Féin will now choose a new candidate to contest the Cork North Central seat, with a selection convention for the upcoming general election set to take place on Saturday 18 January.

O’Brien said: “I have always served in public office to the best of my ability as a proud member of Sinn Féin, as an Irish Republican and a socialist.

I believe it is crucial that the people of Cork North Central continue to be represented by a Sinn Féin TD and I will play my part in making sure that we retain this seat by remaining an active member of Sinn Féin, and assisting the party in whatever way I can into the future.

Related Reads

16.11.19 Mary Lou McDonald: 'Irish unity referendum must happen in the next five years'
16.11.19 Standing ovation at SF Ard Fheis in support of Martin Kenny whose car was set alight outside his home
06.10.19 Poll: Would you welcome a government that includes Sinn Féin?

McDonald added: “Someone of Jonathan’s talent and calibre will undoubtedly be missed as a public representative, but I know that Jonathan will remain a proud and committed member of Sinn Féin and will work to retain the Sinn Féin seat in Cork North Central and contribute to the party in other ways into the future.

Jonathan has given a firm commitment that he will continue to serve the people of his constituency to the best of his ability until the next General Election and I have no doubt that he will do that over the coming period.

In the recent by-election in that constituency, Sinn Féin candidate Thomas Gould came third with Fianna Fáil’s Pádraig O’Sullivan winning the seat vacated by his party colleague Billy Kelleher. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie