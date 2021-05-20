Joshua Allen, son of chef Rachel Allen, found to have been in possession of cocaine

THE ELDEST SON of well known chef Rachel Allen has been found to be in possession of cocaine at the Pontoon in Midleton, Co Cork in July of last year.

Joshua Allen of Ballinamona in Shanagarry, Co Cork had pleaded not guilty to a charge that on 10 July 2020 at the Pontoon, Midleton, he had unlawfully in his possession a controlled drug, namely cocaine contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Detective Garda Kieran Crowley told Midleton District Court that a complaint was made about noise at the Pontoon at about 11.25pm on 10 July 2020. He was in a patrol car and went to investigate with other gardaí.

He found about 40 young people gathered at the Pontoon. He saw a man who was standing with two females. As he approached the young man walked away and discarded a plastic item in long grass.

Detective Garda Crowley acknowledged that the area was poorly lit.

However, he said he had a torch and was able to identify Allen. He stressed that Allen and the two females were the only people in that particular area where the plastic item was discarded.

Detective Garda Crowley searched the long grass and recovered a bag containing a white powder. He sent the bag containing the powder for analysis at the Forensic Science Laboratory and it was determined that it was cocaine with a street value of €280.

He said Allen was “very pleasant and very calm” on the night in question and that he cooperated with gardaí. Allen (21) denied throwing anything in the long grass.

Allen’s solicitor, Don Ryan, said that on the night the alleged offence took place it was very dark. He maintained that because of the poor lighting his client was wrongfully identified as having drugs in his possession.

He said the person who dropped the cocaine “could have been anybody”. He expressed concern that a fingerprint check wasn’t undertaken on the package found in the grass.

He said when gardaí arrived the youths gathered there ran away and “anyone of those people could have dropped the item”.

Ryan said Allen arrived at the Pontoon at around 9pm and was having a few drinks in the area. He stressed that his client wasn’t intoxicated and Detective Garda Crowley confirmed that Allen was sober when he spoke to him.

“He (Allen) in fairness to him provided a voluntary caution statement. He co operated.”

Engineer Philip Doherty checked the lighting in the area of the Pontoon on three occasions. He said there was little or no street lighting from the street coming in to the area.

He said that it would be very difficult to to see there at night from any sort of distance even with the use of a torch.

Allen took to the stand and denied being in possession of cocaine. He said that Garda Crowley had made a “big mistake” and that he didn’t drop anything.

Allen didn’t recall a torch being directed in his direction. He emphasised up to 50 people were in the area at the time.

He told the court that he walked away as gardaí approached because he felt he shouldn’t be there. He said he wasn’t doing anything wrong but it was his “instinct” to walk away.

He stated that if he was someone who wanted to get rid of drugs he would have put them down his pants.

Judge Gabbett said that Detective Garda Crowley was a “very experienced garda” who “saw what he saw”. He emphasised he had never heard of a fingerprint check being carried out in a Section 3 possession case.

Judge Gabbett said that he found the facts in the case proven.

He said it was a long hearing for a possession case with the evidence lasting three hours when cases of this type generally take 15 minutes.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

He stated Detective Garda Crowley had years of experience and that he accepted his version of events. He said he was satisfied that the Garda saw Allen discard the package in the long guilty.

The court heard that Allen had six previous convictions for drugs related offences all arising from a single incident two years ago.

Gardai told Judge Gabbett that Allen had received a custodial sentence at Circuit Court level in 2020 for possession of over €22,000 worth of cannabis for sale and supply and had served seven months in prison.

At the sentencing hearing in Cork Circuit Criminal Court last year Allen received a 30 month sentence, 15 months of which was suspended.

Inspector Tony O’Sullivan indicated that today’s case was a triggering offence and that Allen would have to return to the Circuit Court for a possible reactivation of a suspended portion of the sentence he had received there.

A probation report was ordered by the judge. He said he would reserve imposing a conviction in the case until the next court hearing.

Ryan said his client has been attending counselling in relation to drugs.

The matter was adjourned until 8 July with Allen being remanded on bail until his next court appearance.

Joshua is the eldest son of Rachel and Isaac Allen of Ballymaloe Cookery school.

Allen is the author of a number of cookery books and has made television appearances in both Ireland and the UK.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.