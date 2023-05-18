Journal Media shortlisted for 10 Justice Media Awards

JOURNAL MEDIA HAS been nominated for 10 Justice Media Awards.

Among the nominees is the news outlet’s crowdfunded investigative journalism platform Noteworthy, as well as podcasts The Explainer and Redacted Lives.

The awards, which are coordinated by the Law Society of Ireland, had 340 entries across 15 categories.

Assistant News Editor Stephen McDermott’s coverage of the trial of humanitarian worker Seán Binder is nominated for International Justice Reporting.

Noteworthy’s investigation on the isolation of Travellers in the justice system has received two nominations, in Human Rights/Social Justice Reporting (print/online) and Print/Online Journalism (Sunday). It was written by Michelle Hennessy, Maria Delaney and Martin Beanz Warde.

Also nominated is Factory Farm, an investigation by Niall Sargent. It was part of a cross-border project with reporters Rory Winters, Luke Butterly and Tommy Greene of The Detail and reporter Ella McSweeney at The Guardian.

Advertisement

In the Environmental Law/Climate Justice Reporting category, Niall Sargent’s investigation on unlicensed industrial peat extraction is nominated.

In the Broadcast Journalism category, Noteworthy and The Explainer podcast are nominated for highlighting the exploitation of migrant fishers.

Another episode of The Explainer, ‘How have abortion laws changed in the US since Roe V Wade was overturned?’ is nominated in the International Justice Reporting category. The podcast is produced by Aoife Barry, Michelle Hennessy & Nicky Ryan.

Redacted Lives, a six-part podcast series about Ireland’s mother and baby homes is also nominated in the Human Rights/Social Justice Reporting category.

It was produced by The Journal staff Christine Bohan, Daragh Brophy, Sinéad O’Carroll, Nicky Ryan and Órla Ryan.

Among the nominees for Newcomer of the Year is Tadgh McNally, a political reporter at The Journal.

Emer Moreau, a final year psychology student and reporter at The Journal, is nominated for her fact check on whether the Northern Ireland protocol was stopping Jewish people in the North from practising their religion.