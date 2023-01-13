Case of Irishman and 23 others for smuggling-related offences to resume in Greek court

A GREEK JUDGE could decide later this morning whether charges against Seán Binder and 23 other people relating to the smuggling of migrants will be dropped.

Binder, who was born in Germany but raised in Castlegregory, Co Kerry, travelled to the island of Lesbos in 2017 to volunteer with a Greek NGO that carried out search-and-rescue operations and alerted authorities about migrants crossing from nearby Turkey.

He and his 23 co-accused were subsequently charged with a range of offences by the Greek authorities, including misdemeanour counts of espionage-related offences, illegal access to state communications and assisting criminal activity.

All defendants deny the accusations against them, saying they wanted to save the lives of migrants when the island was overwhelmed by refugee arrivals from Turkey.

Binder and two of his co-defendants also face up to 25 years in prison if found guilty on separate felony offences, which are being investigated though no charges have been brought.

A court in Lesbos heard on Tuesday that the charges cannot be defended fairly because the prosecution has not provided specific evidence to support the case against the co-accused.

It was the first time the court heard the case since November 2021, when it was adjourned on procedural grounds.

Multiple solicitors for the co-accused argued that charges against the defendants were too vague to enable each of the accused to properly defend themselves.

They claimed subpoenas issued by the prosecution did not contain any evidence for the crimes alleged to have been committed, and did not refer to specific dates on which the alleged crimes took place.

The court also head that an accusation of espionage against the co-defendants did not refer to the type of information that was alleged to have been shared or what state secret had been leaked.

The judge agreed to adjourn the case until this morning, when she could rule on whether to accept or reject the submissions made on behalf of the co-accused.

Amnesty International has called on the Greek authorities to drop the case, describing the charges as baseless and claiming that the volunteers were simply “helping refugees and migrants at risk of drowning at sea”.

Speaking outside court on Tuesday, Binder said his defence team had provided “irrefutable” reasons why the charges against him should be dropped.

The prosecution has made mistake after mistake: they’ve violated our human rights; they’ve made procedural errors; they’ve done everything possible so that this trial can’t happen,” he said.

“All we’re asking for, all our lawyers have demanded, is that the rule of law is respected and that Greek laws are respected.”

Binder has already spent more than 100 days in jail in Lesbos after being twice arrested in 2018 on misdemeanour charges including espionage, forgery and unlawful use of radio frequencies.

He is also under investigation for separate felony offences, though no charges have been brought against him.