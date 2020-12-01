#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 1 December 2020
Advertisement

Juno star Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Elliot posted on Instagram today to his social media followers.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 1 Dec 2020, 5:55 PM
17 minutes ago 10,303 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5285124
Image: The Canadian Press/PA Images
Image: The Canadian Press/PA Images

JUNO ACTOR ELLIOT Page, star of Umbrella Academy and Inception, has announced he is transgender. 

Formerly known as Ellen Page, Elliot posted on Instagram today to his social media followers:

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.

“To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Screenshot 2020-12-01 at 17.35.36 - Display 2 Source: Instagram

Page, who now uses both he/him and they/them pronouns, drew attention in his statement to discrimination faced by trans people in the US. He added that he has been “endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community”, and continues “to strive for a more loving and equal society”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Page is best-known for his breakout role in 2007′s Juno and went on to star in Christopher Nolan’s Inception. In recent years, Page has appeared in a number of independent films and made his directorial debut last year with There’s Something In The Water. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie