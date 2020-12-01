Juno star Elliot Page announces he is transgender

JUNO ACTOR ELLIOT Page, star of Umbrella Academy and Inception, has announced he is transgender.

Formerly known as Ellen Page, Elliot posted on Instagram today to his social media followers:

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.

“To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Source: Instagram

Page, who now uses both he/him and they/them pronouns, drew attention in his statement to discrimination faced by trans people in the US. He added that he has been “endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community”, and continues “to strive for a more loving and equal society”.

Page is best-known for his breakout role in 2007′s Juno and went on to star in Christopher Nolan’s Inception. In recent years, Page has appeared in a number of independent films and made his directorial debut last year with There’s Something In The Water.