Wednesday 15 March 2023 Dublin: 3°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# New York
'Jury is out' on whether State will increase house building this year, says Tánaiste
Micheál Martin says a corner has been turned on housing.
2.4k
2
1 hour ago

Christina Finn reporting from New York

THE JURY IS out on whether more houses will be built this year than in 2022, according to Tánaiste Micheál Martin. 

Speaking in New York yesterday, Martin said “we have turned a corner” in terms of housing, stating that 30,000 homes were built in Ireland last year, up from 20,000.

“Now if that’s not turning a corner, I don’t know what is turning a corner,” said the Tánaiste. 

When asked about some stating that there could be slowdown in construction this year, Martin said he has been told there there’s been a very significant rise in commencements in January.

“The highest on record. So I think the jury’s out in respect of the targets for this year, because we’ve increased our social housing targets, we’re hoping to reach close to 12,000 social housing provided,” he added. 

The figure of 12,000 social  homes cannot be dismissed, said Martin. 

When pushed on the issue that both new builds as well as acquisitions are often cited in the government’s housing numbers, the Tánaiste said it is “legitimate to acquire houses, as well as build houses”.

The two Covid shutdowns of the construction sector, the Ukraine war and inflation “did knock confidence in the building market in 2022″, he said.

“We saw that, but that’s coming back now. And that’s not a failure. That’s just a reality of what happens when some exceptional events like a war on the continent of Europe happens,” said Martin, defending the government’s record on housing. 

'We have turned a corner': Pre-budget tax breaks for renters and landlords dismissed by Tánaiste

The government housing schemes like cost-rental, Croí Connaithe and the First Home Scheme are “gaining momentum”, said the Tánaiste.

“There’s a very good trend there, not just for the next 12 months, but beyond that, and that is the issue really, that we can give people certainty that the number of houses that we will build into the future will grow and increase.”

Martin also commented on reports that some pre-budget measures might be rolled out for renters and landlords ahead of the budget this year. The Tánaiste dismissed the suggestion, stating:

“We said there would be a package in respect of the rental sector in the next budget – and that remains the position.”

“Because there can’t be knee-jerk responses to the situation. Because any one measure could have unintended consequences, so it’s got to be fully fleshed through and the budget is the proper context for doing that,” he told reporters.

Author
Christina Finn
christinafinn@thejournal.ie
@christinafinn8
