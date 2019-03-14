This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 14 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US actor Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty lying to police over attack

Police say Smollett staged the attack in a bid to gain publicity and a more pay.

By AFP Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 5:10 PM
59 minutes ago 2,331 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4542606
Jussie Smollett
Image: AP/PA Images
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett
Image: AP/PA Images

US ACTOR JUSSIE Smollett has pleaded not guilty to charges that he lied to Chicago police about being the victim of a racist, homophobic hate crime.

Smollett (36) – who gained fame on Fox musical drama “Empire” – is charged with 16 counts of felony for allegedly masterminding a false attack in order to gain publicity and increase his pay cheque. 

Instead, the 36-year-old actor, who is black and gay, has been dropped from the last two episodes of the show’s current season, and his future is now in the hands of the court.

Smollett was charged last month with one felony count of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report.

He allegedly sent himself a threatening letter and then hired two acquaintances to stage a street attack in downtown Chicago in late January, complete with homophobic and racial slurs, while invoking Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

According to court documents published online by local media, the 16-count indictment lists the specific statutes Smollett violated by telling police that he’d been attacked when he knew “there was no reasonable ground for believing” that such crimes had occurred.

Comments are closed as the case is before the courts.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		British MPs have voted against a no-deal Brexit. So, what now?
    106,405  145
    2
    		As It Happened: MPs rule out no-deal Brexit in any circumstances after muddled House of Commons vote
    66,177  46
    3
    		Boy (7) awarded €20,000 after walking into bollard at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre
    55,864  0
    Fora
    1
    		How An Post enlisted a fictional, time-poor millennial to create its fancy €5m logo
    2,123  0
    2
    		Australia's Passel is bringing crowd-sourced delivery to Ireland after a three-month delay
    275  0
    3
    		Fintech startup Gecko Governance has landed a fresh investment to bulk up operations
    194  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Bayern Munich v Liverpool, Champions League round of 16
    62,965  75
    2
    		Six Nations considering whopping £500m offer from investors CVC
    41,983  45
    3
    		Brilliant Liverpool beat Bayern to secure Champions League last-8 spot
    38,296  177
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Vogue Williams' feeling of 'absolute fear' will resonate with countless anxiety sufferers
    8,557  2
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    4,387  0
    3
    		Eek, Una Healy new breakup tune sounds like a dig at ex Ben Foden... it's The Dredge
    3,655  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Man arrested and €150k in cash seized after gardaí stop speeding van on N2
    Man arrested and €150k in cash seized after gardaí stop speeding van on N2
    17% increase in drink and drug driving arrests in first two months of 2019 compared with last year
    Elderly couple found dead in Donegal home may have both fallen in bedroom
    DERRY
    One former British soldier to be charged with two killings on Bloody Sunday in 1972
    One former British soldier to be charged with two killings on Bloody Sunday in 1972
    'After 47 years, this is a moment': Anxious wait for families before Bloody Sunday announcement
    Northern Ireland Coast Guard unit forced to stand down following burglary during Storm Gareth
    LEO VARADKAR
    Trump says he gave May advice on Brexit negotiations but she 'didn't listen' to it
    Trump says he gave May advice on Brexit negotiations but she 'didn't listen' to it
    Trump says he hopes to visit Ireland this year during White House visit by Taoiseach
    Leo Varadkar's partner to attend breakfast meeting at house of US vice president Mike Pence
    SIX NATIONS
    Roof debate rages as Wales request closure, while Schmidt prefers match in open air
    Roof debate rages as Wales request closure, while Schmidt prefers match in open air
    Beirne's big chance, O'Brien's recall and Kearney's calm at 15
    Beirne and O'Brien in harness as Ireland bid to halt Welsh title bid

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie