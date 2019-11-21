This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 21 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Actor Jussie Smollett suing city of Chicago for 'malicious prosecution'

The Empire actor says the city should not seek payment from him to cover the cost of the investigation into his claim that he was a victim of a racist and homophobic attack.

By Associated Press Thursday 21 Nov 2019, 9:39 AM
16 minutes ago 1,096 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4900336
Image: Paul Beaty/AP/Press Association Images
Image: Paul Beaty/AP/Press Association Images

FORMER EMPIRE ACTOR Jussie Smollett is suing Chicago for malicious prosecution and says the city should not seek payment from him to cover the cost of the investigation into his claim that he was a victim of a racist and homophobic attack because it accepted his $10,000 bail “as payment in full.”

Chicago filed a lawsuit in April seeking reimbursement of more than $130,000 for overtime paid to police officers who were involved in investigating the alleged January attack.

Smollett’s attorneys filed a response Tuesday in federal court. It said the city should not be allowed to recover costs from Smollett because it accepted $10,000 from the actor “as payment in full in connection with the dismissal of the charges against him”.

They also filed a counterclaim, saying Smollett was the victim of a malicious prosecution that caused him humiliation and extreme distress.

Smollett told police that he was beaten on 29 January by two men who looped a noose around his neck and threw vile comments at him. Chicago police said the attack was staged, and Smollett was charged with making a false report.

Prosecutors dropped the case in March. Smollett maintained his innocence but agreed to let authorities keep the $10,000 bail.

Chicago’s Law Department issued a statement yesterday saying the city will continue to pursue its efforts to recover the full cost of its investigation.

“The judge in this case has already ruled in our favour once and we fully expect to be successful in defeating these counterclaims,” Bill McCaffrey, Chicago law department spokesman, said in a statement

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie