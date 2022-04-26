US Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for Covid-19 but Joe Biden not ‘close contact’

US VICE PRESIDENT Kamala Harris has tested positive for Covid-19, but President Joe Biden is not a close contact.

The White House said Harris tested positive on both rapid and PCR tests, though she “has exhibited no symptoms”.

Harris will isolate at her residence but continue to work remotely and only return to the White House once she tests negative for the virus.

The White House said neither President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden were considered a “close contact” of Harris in recent days.

The 57-year-old received her first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine weeks before taking office and a second dose just days after Inauguration Day in 2021.

She received a booster shot in late October and an additional booster on 1 April.

Fully vaccinated and boosted people have a high degree of protection against serious illness and death from Covid-19, particularly from the most common and highly transmissible Omicron variant.