Tuesday 19 February, 2019
Iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies aged 85

The German high fashion icon was the creative director at Chanel since 1983.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 11:57 AM
49 minutes ago 4,156 Views 2 Comments
Karl Lagerfeld died today aged 85.
Image: Doug Peters/PA Images
Karl Lagerfeld died today aged 85.
Karl Lagerfeld died today aged 85.
Image: Doug Peters/PA Images

FASHION DESIGNER KARL Lagerfeld has died aged 85.

The German high fashion icon was the creative director at Chanel since 1983 and is famed for his work with some of the world’s best-known brands. 

French magazine Paris Match first reported that Lagerfeld was hospitalised last night and passed away this morning.

Chanel has now confirmed the death of its iconic designer. 

The designer himself became instantly recognisable around the world with his white hair, black sunglasses, black tie and high-collared white shirt.

Lagerfeld, known as the ‘Kaiser’ for his influence over fashion for half a century, pulled out of two Chanel Paris haute couture fashion last month, with the label saying he was suffering from tiredness. 

With reporting by © – AFP 2019

