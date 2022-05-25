Model Kate Moss testifies in Depp-Heard defamation trial

BRITISH MODEL KATE Moss appeared in court today after being called to give evidence by Johnny Depp’s legal team.

Moss said the actor, with whom she was in a relationship from 1994 to 1998, had not “pushed, kicked or threw me” down any stairs while they were together, contrary to rumours discussed earlier in the trial.

She appeared by videolink at Fairfax County District Court, Virginia, today to give evidence that lasted only two minutes.

She was called by Depp’s legal team who had appeared to celebrate when her name was mentioned by Amber Heard during her evidence last week.

Heard had described hearing a rumour that Depp had pushed Moss down a flight of stairs and had recalled it in an altercation between the actor and her sister Whitney.

Speaking from Gloucestershire, Moss said the allegation over the incident at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica was not true and Depp had come to her aid.

“We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did and there had been a rainstorm,” she said.

“As I left the room I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back and I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me.

“[Depp] came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

Depp’s lawyer Benjamin Chew asked Moss if the Hollywood star had ever pushed her down stairs.

“No, he never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs,” she replied.

Heard’s team chose not to cross-examine Moss, who was released by judge Penney Azcarate.

Depp is suing Heard over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her while they were together.

He has denied all accusations.

Over the past several weeks jurors have heard details of multiple instances of abuse, with accusations of violence levelled at both Depp and Heard.

Moss’s evidence came in the final week of the trial, with closing arguments expected on Friday.