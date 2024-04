SINN FÉIN TD Kathleen Funchion has been formally selected to contest the upcoming European elections in Ireland South, alongside Limerick-based Senator Paul Gavan.

Speaking following a meeting of the party’s Ard Chomhairle this weekend, Funchion said she was “honoured to have been selected”.

“If elected to the European Parliament, I will work to ensure the EU gets back to basics, delivering real change on the issues that matter to ordinary workers and families,” she stated.

Funchion has been a TD for the Carlow–Kilkenny constituency since 2016. She is the chairperson of the Oireachtas Children’s Committee and a former trade union organiser.

She previously unsuccessfully ran for an Ireland South MEP seat in 2009.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald welcomed today’s news, saying Funchion’s “wealth of experience” would make her a “formidable” MEP.

Vacant Dáil seat?

If Funchion is elected as an MEP in June, an automatic six-month countdown would begin for the Dáil to hold a by-election in the empty Carlow-Kilkenny seat.

There is a possibility that this seat, and more, would be vacant for the remainder of the Dáil’s term.

Also at the Ard Chomhairle meeting this weekend, Sinn Féin selected Limerick City TD Maurice Quinlivan to contest the Limerick Mayoral election.

In a statement issued today, Quinlivan said: “The people of Limerick need change. They need change to end the crisis at University Hospital Limerick, tackle the housing crisis and deliver much-needed investment and regeneration across our city and county.”

A number of TDs and senators from different parties have announced their intention to contest the upcoming European elections.

Former RTÉ correspondent Ciaran Mullooly on Friday confirmed his intention to run for a seat in the Midlands North-West constituency for Independent Ireland.