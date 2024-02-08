Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion eyes up Ireland South nomination in European Elections

CARLOW-KILKENNY TD Kathleen Funchion has announced she is seeking to be nominated as Sinn Féin’s Ireland South candidate in the upcoming European Elections in June.

Funchion, who is the party’s children and equality spokesperson and also Chair of the Oireachtas’ integration committee, said she had been long interested in “strengthening Ireland’s voice” in the European Union.

If nominated and elected, an automatic six-month countdown would begin for the Dáil to hold a by-election in the empty Carlow-Kilkenny seat. There is a possibility that this seat, and more, would be vacant for the remainder of the Dáil’s term.

Sinn Féin has yet to nominate its candidates for Ireland South, comprised of many Munster counties. The party has previously nominated Senator Lynn Boland and Councillor Daithí Doolan to contest for a seat in the Dublin constituency.

Sinn Féin last week also nominated Northern Irish MP Michelle Gildernew and current MEP Chris MacManus to contest in the Ireland North-West constituency.

Funchion previously contested unsuccessfully for the Ireland South seat in 2009. The party has held a seat in the Ireland South just once when Liadh Ní Riada was elected in 2014.

Announcing her intentions to run, she said Ireland needs stronger representation in the European Parliament.

Funchion added that she intends to focus on legislative areas that will help alleviate poverty, inequality, the cost of living and come up with strategies for regional development.

Advertisement

“This is a time of huge potential and opportunity for Ireland. If elected as an MEP for Ireland South I want to be part of delivering that positive change that communities, workers and families need,” she added.

By-election deadlines

Current legislation means that by-elections must be held within six months of a Dáil seat being vacated, as a result of a High Court decision in a case brought on by Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty.

The court ruled that a 17-month delay for a by-election, after Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher’s appointment to the European Parliament in June 2009, was unreasonable.

The first session of the new European Parliament is due to sit on 16 July, bringing the deadline for the writ to be moved to 16 January 2025.

This is a similar case of “far-from-ideal timing” for government as in 2019, with pollsters and punters pinning a general election on the horizon.

As of now, Government remain adamant that they will see out the rest of its term – until February 2025. However, the majority of Fianna Fáilers last year told The Journal that November 2024 is the date to put in the diary.

If nominated and elected, the idea of Funchion’s seat being vacant for the remainder of the Dáil’s term – however long – is a real possibility.

In a what would be a nightmare for Government, if Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen, Labour’s Aodhán Ó Riordán and People Before Profit’s Bríd Smith were to all successful in the June elections, there would be four empty seats in the Dáil.

Additional reporting by Rónán Duffy