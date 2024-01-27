Labour select Ó Ríordáin as Dublin candidate for European Parliament Elections

LABOUR TD AODHÁN Ó Ríordáin has been selected by his party colleagues to stand as a candidate for Dublin in the 2024 European Parliament elections.

The party made the announcement this evening following a vote by delegates.

Ó Ríordáin said that he is a candidate for the European elections as he believes this is the way to fix problems faced by Dublin residents.

“This is a crucial time for Europe, and Dublin needs a candidate that will fight for a fairer city. I want to be a voice for Dublin at a European level.

“As a capital, we punch above our weight. Dublin is an iconic city steeped in history, but I am conscious also of the struggles that many Dubliners face,” he said.

Ó Ríordáin said that the latest Department of Housing report showed that 6,754 adults in Dublin live in homelessness, 1,174 of those adults are between the ages of 18 to 24.

“The housing crisis is driving so many young people out of our city due to the utter lack of affordable living options for them,” he said.

He said that the Government has failed to tackle the housing crisis and high rents in Dublin with people finding it “literally impossible” to fundraise for a mortgage deposit while paying rent.

“So the city is not working and I want to work with colleagues in the S&D Group to change that. At a European level, you can be a voice for a fairer approach to things like renters’ rights, as well as learn from best practices in finding housing solutions,” he said.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said her party was “determined” to win a seat in Europe and to challenge the European People’s Party led by European Commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen.