Dublin: 2°C Tuesday 8 December 2020
Man (40s) arrested in relation to murder of Keane Mulready-Woods

The teenager was killed and dismembered in January.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 8 Dec 2020, 10:07 AM
39 minutes ago 5,327 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5292092
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested in relation to the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods earlier this year.

The man was arrested by gardaí this morning, and is currently being detained at Drogheda garda station.

17-year-old Mulready-Woods, from Drogheda, was last seen alive in the town on 12 January.

The following day, some of the teenager’s dismembered body parts were found in a holdall bag in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin.

Two days later, his head, hands and feet were found in a burning car in the Drumcondra area of the capital.

In October, a 50-year-old man was sent forward for trial charged with impeding the investigation into the murder of the teenager.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

Stephen McDermott
