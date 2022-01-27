Kellie Harrington teams up with Roddy Doyle for autobiography

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST Kellie Harrington and author Roddy Doyle are working together on an autobiography of the boxer.

It will cover the Portland Row native’s journey from growing up in Dublin’s north inner city to joining her then all-male local boxing club, and to her crowning achievement at last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

The book will also look at Harrington’s decision to stay amateur as a boxer and keeping her job at a psychiatric hospital.

Harrington won the acclaim of the nation at the Tokyo Olympics and was last month voted one of Ireland’s most admired athletes.

Publisher Penguin Sandycove has now announced the collaboration with Doyle, who is best known for his Barrytown series featuring The Commitments and The Snapper.

It has been earmarked it for release in autumn.

Harrington said it’s a chance for her to tell her story and said Doyle was the “only” person she wanted to write it with.

She added: “Working with Roddy has been an incredible experience and I have really enjoyed the process of revisiting the key moments of my past and remembering the twists and turns of my life.”

“There have been some very emotional and challenging times that have helped build resilience and character and has helped shape me into the person I am today. My hope is that readers will enjoy it too.”

For Doyle, the book has been a “joy” to work on with the boxer.

“When myself and Kellie decided to write her story together, I told her it would be an adventure. I was right – it is an adventure. Kellie uses her words like she uses her fists – brilliantly. She’s funny, sharp, honest, a born storyteller.”

Michael McLoughlin, Publisher at Sandycove, bought world rights for the book.

He described Doyle as one of Ireland’s “truly great storytellers” who was chosen by Harrington as co-writer.

‘There’s a very good reason Kellie Harrington has captured the public imagination. Her gold medal at last year’s Olympics was an amazing achievement, but what really struck people was the effort it took for Kellie to reach the pinnacle of her sport, and the grace and charm with which she goes about her business.”