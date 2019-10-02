Woman (20s) dies in Co Kerry road crash

A WOMAN IN her 20s has died following a collision involving a jeep and a car in Castleisland, Co Kerry.

Gardaí are attending the scene of the fatal collision that occurred at 8am this morning on the N21, at Meenleitrim.

The sole occupant of the car, a female in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the jeep was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed as the site of the crash is preserved for examination by garda forensic collision investigators.

The local coroner has also been notified.

Gardaí in Tralee are now appealing or any witnesses to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.