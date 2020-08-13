Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in critical condition after collision in Kerry

A MAN IN his 30s is in a critical condition in hospital after a collision between his motorcycle and a car in Kerry.

The collision occurred in the New Line Road area of Waterville, Co Kerry, at approximately 3.40pm yesterday.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene to Cork University Hospital. His condition is described as critical.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

A forensic examination of the scene has been carried out.

Gardaí have appealed to any witnesses to the collision to contact them at Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.